India's Forex Reserves Jump $5.08 Billion To $595.40 Billion

In the previous reporting week, the kitty declined $462 million to $590.321 billion.

For the week ended Nov. 17, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $4.387 billion to $526.391 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.