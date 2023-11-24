India's Forex Reserves Jump $5.08 Billion To $595.40 Billion
In the previous reporting week, the kitty declined $462 million to $590.321 billion. For the week ended Nov. 17, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $4.387 billion to $526.391 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
India's forex reserves increased by $5.077 billion to $595.397 billion during the week ended Nov. 17, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.
The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves were up $527 million to $46.042 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights were up $120 million to $18.131 billion, it said.
India's reserve position with the IMF was up $42 million to $4.833 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.