India's Forex Reserves Jump $2.35 Billion To $596 Billion

India's forex reserves increased by $2.35 billion to $596.098 billion for the week ended June 16, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The overall reserves had dropped by $1.318 billion to $593.749 billion in the previous reporting week.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused mainly by global developments.