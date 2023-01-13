India's Forex Reserves Drop By $1.27 Billion To $561.6 Billion

India's forex reserves declined $1.27 billion to $561.6 billion for the week ended Jan. 6.

The overall reserves had increased $44 million to $562.9 billion in the previous reporting week after two consecutive weeks of the slide, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Friday.

In October 2021, the country's foreign exchange kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves had been declining as the central bank deployed the reserves to defend the rupee amid pressures caused by global developments.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, dropped by $1.75 billion to $496.4 billion during the week to Jan. 6, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.