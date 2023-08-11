BQPrimeEconomy & FinanceIndia's Forex Reserves Drop $2.42 Billion To $601.45 Billion
India's Forex Reserves Drop $2.42 Billion To $601.45 Billion

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $3.165 billion to $603.87 billion.

11 Aug 2023, 9:04 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image. (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@carnations?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Frederick Warren</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/forex-trading?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Representational image. (Source: Frederick Warren on Unsplash)

India's forex reserves dropped for the third consecutive week, declining by $2.417 billion to $601.453 billion as of August 4, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

For the week ended August 4, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.937 billion to $533.40 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-U.S. units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by $224 million to $44.68 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights were down by $171 million to $18.274 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $86 million to $5.099 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

