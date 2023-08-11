India's Forex Reserves Drop $2.42 Billion To $601.45 Billion
In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $3.165 billion to $603.87 billion.
India's forex reserves dropped for the third consecutive week, declining by $2.417 billion to $601.453 billion as of August 4, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $3.165 billion to $603.87 billion.
For the week ended August 4, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.937 billion to $533.40 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-U.S. units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves were down by $224 million to $44.68 billion, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights were down by $171 million to $18.274 billion, the apex bank said.
The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $86 million to $5.099 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.