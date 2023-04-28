India's Forex Reserves Decline By $2.16 Billion To $584.24 Billion

India's forex reserves dropped by $2.164 billion to $584.248 billion for the week ended April 21, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had risen by $1.657 billion to $586.412 billion.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.