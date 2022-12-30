India's Fiscal Deficit Widens To 58.9% In First Eight Months

The central government's fiscal deficit for the April-November 2022 period widened to 58.9% of its target for the full fiscal.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 9.78 lakh crore against its annual budgeted figure of Rs 16.6 lakh crore. On the back of a higher nominal GDP, it is unlikely that the fiscal deficit will be more than 6.4% of GDP.

This outpaces the deficit level over the corresponding period last year, which was 46.2%. Compared to the previous month, the fiscal deficit has considerably widened from Rs 7.5 lakh crore in October to Rs 9.78 lakh crore in November.

The data released by the Controller General of Accounts for the first eight months of the year revealed that although revenue receipts peaked at over 64.6% of the target, capital spending reduced from its last month's pace, attaining only Rs 4.47 lakh crore of its Rs 7.5 lakh crore target, or 59.6% of the target.