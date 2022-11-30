India's Fiscal Deficit Till October At 45% Of Full-Year Target

The central government's fiscal deficit for the April-October 2022 period came to 45.6% of its target for the full fiscal.

India's fiscal position remains comfortable, with data for the first seven months of the financial year showing that less than half the budgeted deficit had been used.

The fiscal deficit for April-October period stood at Rs 7.58 lakh crore, or 45.6% of the budget estimate of Rs 16.6 lakh crore, or 6.4% of GDP for FY23, according to data from the Controller General of Accounts published on Wednesday. It compares with 36.3% over the same period last year.

Revenue buoyancy on the back of strong direct tax and GST collections may have helped the government stay on path despite the burgeoning additional subsidy burden.

Government borrowings are lower than the projected gross market borrowings at Rs 14.21 lakh crore for FY23. In the third quarter, the government's weekly borrowing is expected to be Rs 22,000 crore with net borrowing of Rs(-)0.81 lakh crore during the quarter.



Key Highlights