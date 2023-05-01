BQPrimeEconomy & FinanceIndia's Exports To UAE May Reach $50 Billion By 2026-27
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

India's Exports To UAE May Reach $50 Billion By 2026-27

India's exports to the UAE in 2022-23 rose by 11.8% to $31.3 billion, while imports grew by 18.8% to $53.2 billion in the last fiscal.

01 May 2023, 6:08 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/ja/@qwitka?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Maksym Kaharlytskyi</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/Exports?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Maksym Kaharlytskyi on Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

India's exports to the UAE are expected to reach $50 billion by 2026-27 from $31.3 billion at present on the back of the free trade agreement between the countries, a top government official said on Monday.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that trade between India and the UAE has grown significantly after the implementation of the trade agreement on May 1 last year.

"We are hoping that we would be able to reach $50 billion exports by 2026-27," Barthwal told reporters here.

The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which was signed between the two nations on Feb. 18, 2022, officially came into force on May 1 last year.

India's exports to the UAE in 2022-23 rose by 11.8% to $31.3 billion, while imports grew by 18.8% to $53.2 billion in the last fiscal.

P Aqeel Ahmed, former chairman of the Council for Leather Exports said that the trade agreement is the "most effective which we have seen in recent times".

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Economy & Finance News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT