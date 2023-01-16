ADVERTISEMENT
India's Exports In December 2022 Dipped By 12.2%
Imports in December 2022 also declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month last year
India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2% to $34.48 billion as against $39.27 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.
During April-December this fiscal the country's overall exports rose by 9% to $332.76 billion. Imports during the period increased by 24.96% to $551.7 billion.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite global headwinds, India's exports have held its head high.
