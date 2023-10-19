India's Electronics, Machinery Imports Surge In April-September

India's imports, particularly of electronics and machinery—electrical and non-electrical—witnessed a higher surge in the first six months of FY24 as against the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

However, the value of crude imports—which accounts for 25% share of the country's total imports—fell to $82.31 billion between April-September 2023 from $106.63 billion during the same period last year, according to Ministry of Commerce data. This accounts for a 22.8% drop on a year-on-year basis.

On a monthly basis, the merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $19.4 billion September this year, as compared with $24.2 billion in August, on the back of a sharp decline in non-oil imports.

Among other items, the value of electronic goods imported—which comes second after crude among imported items—rose to $43.51 billion in the April-September period of 2023, as against $39.79 billion over the same period in 2022.

In terms of the quantum of import surge, India imported $3.73 billion worth of additional electronics goods in 2023. Such goods account for 13% of India's total imports during the April to September period.

Within electronic goods, personal computers such as laptops and palmtops, and digital processing units are India's top imports accounting for a combined value of $7.9 billion in FY23.

To keep a check on import dependence and given security concerns, the government recently announced that it would introduce a import monitoring machism to keep track of the import source of Indian electronic goods such as laptops.

The move has come under much criticism from industry and was also flagged as a concern at the WTO recently. Currently, the People's Republic of China serves as the biggest import source for most of Indian imports of laptops.

For electrical and non-electrical machinery, India's third-biggest import commodity comprising a share of 7.48% of all imports, recorded imports worth $24.47 billion till September as against $21.89 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Other items that observed an annual increase in import value are gold (9.76% YoY increase) and iron and steel (10.25% YoY rise), both of which are among India's top 10 import items.