India's Economic Growth Projected To Decelerate To 6% In 2023 From 6.6% In 2022: UN

South Asia registered a growth of 5.7% in 2022 but the stark rise in already high poverty rates has not abated yet. UNCTAD expects the region to expand at a still fast pace of 5.1% in 2023, "driven by the growth of its largest economy, India."

Strong dependence on extra-regional fossil imports will keep the region vulnerable to inflationary pressures, which may trigger further monetary tightening while public spending may be curtailed by budgetary pressures, it added.