India's Digitisation Journey Holds Lessons For Other Countries: IMF

Building the digital public infrastructure on open standards and specifications—as was the case with the India Stack—not only increases interoperability but it can lower costs, foster competition, provide an opportunity to tailor solutions to the local context and enhance flexibility to adapt to changing needs, according to the paper.

"By using Aadhaar and Aadhaar-linked accounts to provide Direct Benefit Transfers, the government encouraged take up by individuals and gave service providers the comfort of access to a large client base," the paper said, referring to how the government's role as an anchor client also made the success of India Stack possible.

A vibrant startup ecosystem and broader private sector has also been a key factor to India's growth in the use of digital public infrastructure. The high adoption of UPI is in large part due to the investments made by payment apps like PhonePe, Google Pay and PayTM, it said.

"The experience of other countries demonstrate that each layer of India Stack is useful by itself and that there is no correct sequencing; the lack of a national digital ID does not stop the development of a payments layer," the working paper said.

India has managed to scale its digital public infrastructure, but in other countries, which have a low adoption of smartphones and lack of access to banks, payments systems based on mobile money that can be used on a feature phone are the dominant form of digital payment, it said.