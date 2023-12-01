India's Current Capex On Food Scheme Won't Hurt Fiscal Math, Says Finance Secretary

India's capital expenditure will not be 'very far from the budgeted estimates,' according to Finance Secretary TV Somanathan.

He expressed confidence in the current level of capex ahead of the first supplementary demand for grants for fiscal 2024, a time when subsidy spending, particularly on food, fertiliser and fuel, has raised concerns about fiscal consolidation.

The government has spent Rs 5.46 lakh crore, around 54.7% of the budgeted capex target of Rs 10 lakh crore for FY24, as of October-end, according to data from the Controller General of Accounts. October was also the month when spending slowed to Rs 56,296 crore, compared to Rs 1.16 lakh crore in September.

The extension of the free foodgrain scheme 'doesn’t throw the fiscal math off its path', Somanathan told media people after the release of the second quarter GDP data on Thursday.

"It’s an election year, but it’s not a snap election. We knew it was an election year when we started. Nothing has happened so far to change the assumption that we will end this year with a fiscal deficit of approximately 5.9% of GDP. I am confident, as of today, that we will adhere to our fiscal targets."

The government is looking to cut its fiscal deficit to 4.5% of the GDP by FY25–26 from the budgeted target of 5.9% for FY24.

About the fiscal impact of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Somanathan said, "We are still committed to that path. That decision does not throw us off that path."

Effective from Jan 1, 2024, the extension of the PMGKAY for 81.35 crore persons is estimated to cost Rs 11.80 lakh crore to the public exchequer over five years.

Expenditure concerns other than the additional economic cost towards the extension of free foodgrains under the NFSA ahead of the supplementary demand for grants include a higher subsidy on LPG, the nutrient-based subsidy rates on P&K fertilisers for the ongoing Rabi season, and the additional outgo for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act.

Government spending could exceed by Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh crore from the budget estimates for FY24, according to ICRA Ltd.'s Aditi Nayar, who sees 'low risk' of India breaching the fiscal deficit target at 5.9%. This could be matched by expenditure savings, which have ranged between an estimated Rs 1.1 and Rs 2.3 lakh crore in recent years, she said.