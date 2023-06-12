India's CPI Inflation Falls To 25-Month Low In May

India's retail inflation cooled to its lowest since April 2021, falling within the central bank's target range for the third straight month.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 4.25% in May, as compared with 4.7% in April, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday. A panel of 37 economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 4.31% for May.

Food and beverage inflation stood at 3.29% in May, down from 4.22% in April.

Core inflation fell to 5.11% in May, as compared with 5.3% in April.

Consumer price inflation has continued to ease through 2023, falling within the central bank's target range of 4 (+/- 2)% in March.

"Headline inflation, however, is still above the target as per the latest data and is expected to remain so according to our projections for 2023–24," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said last week.