India's April-May Fiscal Deficit Reaches 11.8% Of Full-Year Target
Fiscal deficit stood at Rs 2.1 lakh crore, against the budgeted estimate of Rs 17.9 lakh crore for FY24.
The central government's fiscal deficit for the first two months of the fiscal has reached 11.8% of the budgetary target.
In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 2.1 lakh crore, against the budgeted estimate of Rs 17.9 lakh crore for the financial year.
Tax revenue in the first two months came in at Rs 2.78 lakh crore, accounting for 11.9% of the full-year tax target of Rs 23.3 lakh crore.
Government data on tax collections showed corporate tax collection in the first quarter till June 17 had tapered slightly downward. Net corporate tax collection for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 1.56 lakh crore, down 8% from last year's Rs 1.7 lakh crore over the corresponding period.
"Gross tax collections rose by a mild 4.4% YoY in May 2023, amid a sharp 17.6% contraction in corporate tax collections, offsetting the buoyancy in GST collections. The weakness in corporate tax collections has dragged down tax revenues during April–May 2023," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd.
Non-tax revenue stood at Rs 1,34,655 crore, accounting for 44.6% of the annual target, mainly on account of the RBI dividend surplus of Rs 87,000 crore received by the government. The higher-than-budgeted dividend surplus transfer is expected to ease any reduction in revenue and cover any overshoot of expenses relative to the budget.
According to Nayar, while fiscal concerns appear limited and the Monetary Policy Committee seems unlikely to raise policy rates further in the immediate term, higher state government borrowings in the coming quarter could keep the 10-year G-sec yield in a range of 7–7.2% for the remainder of H1 in fiscal 2024.
Key Highlights
The central government's total expenditure till May stood at Rs 6,25,978 crore in absolute terms, or 13.9% of the full-year budget estimate of Rs 45.03 lakh crore. Of this, capital expenditure stood at Rs 1.67 crore, which is 16.8% of the budgeted target.
"The release of a double tranche of tax devolution in June 2023 suggests that such releases may be relatively less back-ended in FY24, which could help to nudge faster capex by the states, supporting the boost expected from the upfront approvals under the capex loan scheme of Rs 564 billion so far," Nayar said.
Revenue expenditure amounted to Rs 4,58,189 crore, or 13.1% of budgeted estimates.
Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 1,10,663 crore is on account of interest payments, and Rs 55,316 crore is on account of major subsidies such as food, fertiliser, and fuel.
ICRA expects the fertiliser budgetary allocation for FY24 to remain adequate at the current juncture.