India's April-May Fiscal Deficit Reaches 11.8% Of Full-Year Target

The central government's fiscal deficit for the first two months of the fiscal has reached 11.8% of the budgetary target.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 2.1 lakh crore, against the budgeted estimate of Rs 17.9 lakh crore for the financial year.

Tax revenue in the first two months came in at Rs 2.78 lakh crore, accounting for 11.9% of the full-year tax target of Rs 23.3 lakh crore.

Government data on tax collections showed corporate tax collection in the first quarter till June 17 had tapered slightly downward. Net corporate tax collection for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 1.56 lakh crore, down 8% from last year's Rs 1.7 lakh crore over the corresponding period.

"Gross tax collections rose by a mild 4.4% YoY in May 2023, amid a sharp 17.6% contraction in corporate tax collections, offsetting the buoyancy in GST collections. The weakness in corporate tax collections has dragged down tax revenues during April–May 2023," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd.

Non-tax revenue stood at Rs 1,34,655 crore, accounting for 44.6% of the annual target, mainly on account of the RBI dividend surplus of Rs 87,000 crore received by the government. The higher-than-budgeted dividend surplus transfer is expected to ease any reduction in revenue and cover any overshoot of expenses relative to the budget.

According to Nayar, while fiscal concerns appear limited and the Monetary Policy Committee seems unlikely to raise policy rates further in the immediate term, higher state government borrowings in the coming quarter could keep the 10-year G-sec yield in a range of 7–7.2% for the remainder of H1 in fiscal 2024.