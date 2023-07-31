India's April-June Fiscal Deficit Reaches 25.3% Of Full-Year Target
In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 4,51,370 crore versus budgeted estimate of Rs 17.9 lakh crore for the full year
The central government's fiscal deficit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 has reached 25.3% of the full year's budgetary estimate.
In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 4,51,370 crore, against the budgeted estimate of Rs 17.9 lakh crore for the financial year, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Monday.
Net tax revenue till June came in at Rs 4,33,620 crore, accounting for 18.6% of the full-year tax target of Rs 23.3 lakh crore.
Non-tax revenue stood at Rs 1,54,968 crore, or 51.4% of the annual target, a smaller monthly increase from May which benefited on account of the RBI dividend surplus of Rs 87,000 crore received by the government.
Experts assessed that the higher-than-budgeted dividend surplus transfer is expected to ease any reduction in revenue and cover any overshoot of expenses relative to the budget.
The revenue deficit for the same period has come in at Rs 1.83 lakh crore of the Rs 8.7 lakh crore budgetary estimate, representing 21.1%.
Notably, the revenue deficit has also risen by Rs 1,38,104 crore in the month of June.
Rise In Capex Spend, Subsidies
The central government's total expenditure till June stood at Rs 10,50,661 crore, or 23.3% of the expenditure estimated for the year at Rs 45.03 lakh crore. Of this, capital expenditure stood at Rs 2,78,480 crore, jumping to 27.8% of the yearly estimate. It rose by Rs 1,10,691 crore from the previous month.
Out of the total expenditure, Rs 87,035 crore was on account of major subsidies, and the spend on fertiliser and fuel subsidies rose significantly as compared with the previous month. Rs 16,035 crore was spent on nutrient-based fertiliser subsidies, off its budgetary target of Rs 44,000 crore, representing a 36% spend. Meanwhile, the urea subsidy as of June 2023 stood at Rs 29,077 crore out of its Rs 1,31,099 crore limit.
The month also saw a spend on petroleum of Rs 388.61 crore, marking the first outgo for petroleum subsidy in the ongoing fiscal.
Out of the revenue expenditure of Rs 7.72 lakh crore, Rs 2.43 crore was on account of interest payments.