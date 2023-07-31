India's April-June Fiscal Deficit Reaches 25.3% Of Full-Year Target

The central government's fiscal deficit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 has reached 25.3% of the full year's budgetary estimate.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 4,51,370 crore, against the budgeted estimate of Rs 17.9 lakh crore for the financial year, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Monday.

Net tax revenue till June came in at Rs 4,33,620 crore, accounting for 18.6% of the full-year tax target of Rs 23.3 lakh crore.

Non-tax revenue stood at Rs 1,54,968 crore, or 51.4% of the annual target, a smaller monthly increase from May which benefited on account of the RBI dividend surplus of Rs 87,000 crore received by the government.

Experts assessed that the higher-than-budgeted dividend surplus transfer is expected to ease any reduction in revenue and cover any overshoot of expenses relative to the budget.

The revenue deficit for the same period has come in at Rs 1.83 lakh crore of the Rs 8.7 lakh crore budgetary estimate, representing 21.1%.

Notably, the revenue deficit has also risen by Rs 1,38,104 crore in the month of June.