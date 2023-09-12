Indian Steel, Aluminium Exports To Gain As WTO Disputes With U.S. Ends: Commerce Ministry

The United States and India have resolved all pending World Trade Organisation disputes, which has green-lit more steel and aluminium exports to U.S. shores, according to Peeyush Kumar, additional secretary at the Ministry of Commerce.

India, too, has withdrawn the retaliatory additional duties of 20% that it had levied on items such as apples, walnuts, and chickpeas, among others.

The U.S. has already allowed Indian steel and aluminium export shipments of over 3.36 lakh metric tonnes this year, Kumar said in a media briefing in Delhi on Tuesday. Over 1.47 lakh metric tonnes of exports have been allowed since April 2023.

The U.S. curb on Indian steel and aluminium products was introduced in 2018 under the Donald Trump administration, and India levied an additional duty on 28 products in response.

A joint monitoring mechanism between the two countries has also been agreed upon to oversee the move.