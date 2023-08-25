Indian Rupee Weakens Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee commenced trading on a weaker note against the U.S. dollar amid the strengthening of the greenback.

The local currency weakened 2 paise to open at Rs 82.60 against the dollar on Friday.

It had strengthened 10 paise to close at 82.58 against the dollar on Thursday. This is the strongest close since Aug 2, when rupee closed at 82.59 level, according to the Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee could open around in the range of 82.60 to 82.62 against the dollar compared with 82.575 in the previous session. The trading range for the session is 82.4000 to 82.7500, according to the brokerage.