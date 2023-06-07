Indian Rupee Opens Strong Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened strong against the U.S. dollar ahead of the RBI policy.

The local currency appreciated 4 paise to open at Rs 82.57 against the greenback on Wednesday.

It closed at 82.61 on Tuesday, according to the Bloomberg data.

"The rupee is likely to move in a sideways trend ahead of key RBI policy due tomorrow, where the central bank is likely to keep rates unchanged. However, weaker crude oil prices could support the rupee to gain strength against the dollar", ICICI Direct Research said.

"Further growing probability of no hike in June and expectation of disappointing economic data from the US could hurt the dollar. US$INR is expected to face a hurdle near 82.70 and move back towards 82.40. Only a close below 82.40 would weaken pair towards 82.20", the note added.