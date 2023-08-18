Indian Rupee Appreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened strong against the U.S. dollar as the greenback and Treasury yields took a breather.

The local currency strengthened 12 paise to open at Rs 83.03 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

It closed at a record low of Rs 83.15 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data. The rupee had hit a record low of Rs 83.29 during intraday trade in October 2022.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open in the range of Rs 82.98-83 against the U.S. dollar, compared with Rs 83.1475 in the previous session. The range for the session remains between Rs 82.85 and Rs 83.25, the brokerage said.

"A breach below Rs 83.25 could extend the rupee's weakness towards Rs 83.50 and potentially beyond, while a breakout above Rs 82.75 might push the rupee towards levels around Rs 82.25. With no major data releases expected in the coming days, market participants are likely to keep the rupee trading within the range of Rs 82.75-83.25," Jateen Trivedi, vice president-research at LKP Securities, said.