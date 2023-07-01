Indian Moved Away From Twin-Balance Sheet Problem, Banks Now Profitable: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Indian Banking system has come a long way from being saddled with the twin balance sheet problem—where corporate books were overleveraged and banks' balance sheets had companies which were unable to pay back interest on loan amounts, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman observed.

"The problem of the twin balance sheet has gone away like the Reserve Bank observed. It is a twin balance sheet advantage that the Indian economy is benefitting from," the finance minister said, while speaking at the inauguration of Punjab and Sind Bank's new corporate office on Saturday.

The sentiment was first alluded to by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the Monetary Policy Committee's meeting in June, where he contrasted the banking turmoil in the U.S. and Europe with that of India.