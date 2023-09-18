Indian Economy Remains Outlier Amid Darkening Global Prospects, Says RBI

India's economic prospects look brighter than most economies due to easing supply chain pressures, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

Amid a volatile global environment, India stands out as the emerging growth engine for the world, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das wrote in the September bulletin, while assuming the significance of continued and timely supply-side interventions in cushioning against global shocks.

Under the present conditions, India's gross domestic product is now projected at 6.6% for the quarter ending September.