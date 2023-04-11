Indian Economy Continues To Perform Well, Says IMF

India and China are increasingly becoming hubs for technological innovation, fostering global advancements in sectors like information technology, renewable energy, and AI, she said.

In the current geopolitical context, China and India can help avoid economic fragmentation. The IMF has highlighted the potential cost and downside risks of economic fragmentation. India and China play an important role in the international arena, including as key members of the G20 and can play a constructive role in maintaining international economic cooperation.