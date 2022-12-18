Indian Banks Looking At Possibility Of Rupee Trade With Bangladesh, African Nations

In all, 18 such special rupee accounts have been opened by 11 banks, including two of Russia and one of Sri Lanka, following approval from the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI issued detailed guidelines on cross-border trade transactions in the domestic currency in July.

In a recent review meeting with stakeholders, sources said, the finance ministry asked stakeholders to explore more countries and establish this mechanism as part of its plans to expand bilateral trades through SVRAs and internationalise indigenous payment modes.