India, US Discuss Ways To Give Impetus To Growing Partnership, Investment Flows

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Saturday discussed ways to promote trade and investments between the two countries.

In a message on social media network X (formerly known as Twitter), Goyal said he held a bilateral meeting with the U.S. counterpart Tai.

"Discussed key bilateral issues of mutual interest and explored ways to give further impetus to the growing India-US partnership through enhanced trade and investments," he said. An official has recently said that both countries are looking at ending their last trade dispute related to poultry in the World Trade Organisation (WTO).