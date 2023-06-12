India, UAE Look To Expand Non-Petroleum Trade A Year After Signing Agreement

India and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to increase non-petroleum bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, which is almost double the current level of $48 billion.

The two countries concluded the first meeting of the Joint Committee of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in New Delhi on Monday.

The CEPA was signed between the two nations on Feb. 18, 2022, and officially entered into force on May 1, 2022. It intends to boost bilateral trade and includes (but is not limited to) preferential market access and zero-duty concessions for certain sectors.

At a joint press conference, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and the Minister of State for Foreign Trade for the UAE, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, indicated that the two countries have resolved initial issues in the facilitation of the India-UAE CEPA and formed various committees.

They also discussed increasing bilateral trade and India-led exports in sectors such as pharma, textiles, footwear, furniture, and services, Goyal said.

"We have mutually agreed to become more ambitious, and instead of an earlier overall $100 billion agreement for bilateral trade by 2030, we have agreed to increase non-petroleum bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030," Goyal said.

The two nations have also agreed to establish various committees, sub-committees, and technical councils for the implementation of the provisions of the CEPA—such as trade in goods, customs facilitation, rules of the region, trade remedies, investment facilitation, and economic cooperation.

A new sub-committee has been set up to handle matters of trade in services, Goyal said. Apart from this, a standalone UAE-India CEPA Council has also been set up. The council is expected to act as a vehicle for bilateral engagement between the government and export-oriented private sectors.