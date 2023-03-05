India To Issue 58 Quality Control Orders To Stop Imports Of Sub-Standard Goods

The government plans to introduce as many as 58 quality control orders for products such as aluminium, copper items and household electrical appliances in the next six months, in a move aimed at containing import of the sub-standard goods and boost the domestic industry, a senior government official said.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is working hard to promote manufacturing of high quality products in the country.

"Since 1987, only 34 QCOs (quality control orders) have been issued. But now we are coming up with 58 QCOs in the next six months. The main objective is to stop import of sub-standard goods. These mandatory norms will be for domestic and foreign players," DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv told PTI.