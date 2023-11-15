India To Emerge As Third Largest Global Economy By 2027: FM

"Today, Indians 'whether at home or abroad' stand, walk, talk, and act with their heads held high... even as the world appreciates India's achievements and successes and lauds it for its demonstrated resilience amidst multiple crises, we are very clear that we cannot afford to be an inward-leaning power," she said.

"Our focus on transitioning from a 'brown' economic model to a 'blue' one and thereafter extrapolating this blue transition across the length and breadth of the Indo-Pacific demands that we shoulder greater and heavier regional responsibilities, and this is precisely what we are doing, she said.