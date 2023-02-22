India To Contribute 15% Of Global Growth In 2023, Says IMF's Kristalina Georgieva

Responding to a question, Georgieva said she is impressed by two things in the latest annual budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "Overall, a very, very thoughtful work done by the Minister of Finance".

"The first one is how much care is placed on balancing development needs with fiscal responsibility in India. So, you have a budget, that is realistic on the revenue side with a focus on growth-supporting spending. And secondly, the investment in capital expenditures, that is there to provide the long-term foundation for growth", she said.