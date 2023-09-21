India To Clock GDP Growth Of 6.5% In FY24 Despite High Crude Oil Prices: NITI Aayog Member Arvind Virmani

In an interview with PTI, he said: "My growth projection (of India's GDP growth) is 6.5% plus minus 0.5%... because my experience is that the fluctuations in global GDP more or less has balanced out for us, assuming normal changes".

On some US-based economists' claim that India is overstating economic growth, Virmani said he has noticed that certain former officials don't have any idea how GDP is constructed as they have come from academic background.