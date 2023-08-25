'India Shows The Way,' Says SBI Chairman On Sustainable, Inclusive Development

Sustainable development—driven by the use of renewable energy—and the resolution of income inequalities via financial inclusion measures like Jan Dhan accounts will be key as India targets becoming a $5 trillion economy, said State Bank of India Chairperson Dinesh Khara.

India has "shown the way to the world" with remarkable growth since independence, particularly in the last decade, and is well-placed to continue on that path, Khara told NDTV.

Speaking on the sidelines of the B20 Summit in Delhi—a meeting of top business leaders ahead of next month's G20 meet—he also highlighted the stability of India's banking system after three U.S. banks collapsed in March.

Khara said India is "immune as far as contagion is concerned" and that "... compared to the West, where it is lighter for banks, here we have brought in NBFCs and everyone else into the regulatory ambit of the Reserve Bank of India."

"India has shown the way to the world ... Here is a country that can move so fast with a large population. We saw that it took almost 54 years to break the first trillion-dollar GDP barrier... Thereafter, it took only six to seven years to add another trillion, and today, we stand at $3.7 trillion and are the fifth largest (economy) in the globe," the SBI Chairperson said.