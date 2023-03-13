India’s Inflation Seen Staying Above RBI’s 6% Target In February

Core inflation in India, which has stayed above 6% for 16 months, must also ease toward 4% in line with the headline number, monetary panel member Shashanka Bhide said in an interview last month. RBI has raised the policy rate by 250 basis points since May 2022 to 6.5% and an increase up to 6.75% would take India’s repurchase rate to the highest since February 2016.