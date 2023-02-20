India’s Economic Activity Cools in January Amid Slowdown Fears

Commercial and residential building in the Worli area of Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. India is preparing a stimulus package for sectors worst affected by a deadly coronavirus wave, aiming to support an economy struggling with a slew of localized lockdowns, people familiar with the matter said. The finance ministry is working on proposals to bolster the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, along with small and medium-sized companies. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg