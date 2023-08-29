India Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened firm against the dollar on Tuesday amid weakness in the greenback and decline in the U.S. treasury yield.

The local currency strengthened five paise to open at Rs 82.58 against the U.S dollar. It had closed at 82.63 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee could open around in the range of 82.58 to 82.60 against the dollar compared with 82.6300 in the previous session. The range for the session is 82.48 to 82.72, according to the brokerage.

"In the Indian context, positive participation in the capital markets by FPI's and FII's is contributing to the rupee's stability," Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst at LKP Securities Ltd., said. "As such, the rupee's trading range is anticipated to fluctuate between 82.45 and 82.95, with various factors influencing its trajectory, including global data releases and the health of India's financial markets."