Why Retiring In India No Longer Requires Living With The Kids

Vikas Attri brought his mother to his home in Dubai from New Delhi and hired a full-time nurse to care for her. As her Parkinson’s disease worsened, he moved her to an assisted-living home run by Epoch Elder Care near Delhi, costing about $2,500 a month. After more than two years in the facility, she died there 18 months ago. Attri says members of his extended family shunned him for the decision, but he says his mother appreciated the round-the-clock care, and he typically traveled to India every month to visit her. His aunt is now trying to reserve a spot there because she has no children, though there’s a long waiting list. “I don’t care if people gossip about me and my decision,” Attri says. “I know my mother was comfortable and happy.”