India Ready For Rupee Trade With Nations Facing Currency Crisis: Commerce Secretary

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, on Friday, said India is ready to trade in Indian rupee with countries facing currency failure or have dollar shortage.

Speaking after unveiling the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, which seeks to increase India's exports to $2 trillion by 2030, the secretary also said the government is focusing on strengthening the rupee payment system.

Changes have been made in the policy to allow international trade settlement in Indian Rupee with a view to making the local currency a global currency.