India Q2 GDP Review: Brokerages Raise Growth Forecast

India's economy grew better than expected in the second quarter of the financial year, driven by manufacturing and the government's spending push ahead of the elections.

The gross domestic product has surprised on the upside for three consecutive quarters, indicating underlying strength in certain pockets of the economy, according to Morgan Stanley.

High-frequency data exhibit strength; real goods-and-services tax collections are tracking at 9.6%, and real credit growth is at 13.7% on a year-to-date basis. The Purchasing Managers' Index has been above the 50 mark since July 2021, the financial services firm said in a note on Thursday.

The GDP grew 7.6% in the July–September quarter, lower than the 7.8% in April–June. The gross value added, which strips out indirect tax and subsidies, is estimated to have grown 7.4% as compared with 7.8% in the previous quarter.

The GDP was estimated to grow 6.8% in the second quarter, according to 41 economists polled by Bloomberg. The GVA growth was pegged at 6.8%.

Even as Morgan Stanley expects year-on-year growth to moderate in the second half of the fiscal, driven by the base effect, the sequential run rate of growth will remain resilient, supported by domestic demand. "We expect the growth trend to be more broad-based, with consumption growth likely to recover, supported by moderating inflation and improving consumer sentiment."