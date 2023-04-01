India Predicts Heat Waves in Summer, Stressing Power Supply
ADVERTISEMENT
(Bloomberg) -- India predicted longer spells of heat waves in most parts of the country through June, forecasting a turn in the cool weather the country is witnessing due to unseasonal rains in March.
(Bloomberg) -- India predicted longer spells of heat waves in most parts of the country through June, forecasting a turn in the cool weather the country is witnessing due to unseasonal rains in March.
Most parts of central, eastern and northwestern India are likely to see above-normal durations of heat waves during the three-month summer season, according to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department.
For the month of April, longer-than-normal existence of heat waves are expected in eastern states, some parts of western regions of Maharashtra and Gujarat, as well as some north-western parts of the country.