India Predicts Heat Waves in Summer, Stressing Power Supply
India Predicts Heat Waves in Summer, Stressing Power Supply

India predicted longer spells of heat waves in most parts of the country through June, forecasting a turn in the cool weather the country is witnessing due to unseasonal rains in March.
01 Apr 2023, 2:03 PM IST
(Bloomberg) -- India predicted longer spells of heat waves in most parts of the country through June, forecasting a turn in the cool weather the country is witnessing due to unseasonal rains in March.

Most parts of central, eastern and northwestern India are likely to see above-normal durations of heat waves during the three-month summer season, according to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department. 

For the month of April, longer-than-normal existence of heat waves are expected in eastern states, some parts of western regions of Maharashtra and Gujarat, as well as some north-western parts of the country.

