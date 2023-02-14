India Plans To Include Additional 21 Airports Under Krishi Udan, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday, said the Krishi Udan scheme has been a huge success and the central government is planning to include additional 21 airports under this.

"At least 31 airports are under the Krishi Udan. We are speaking with MoD (Ministry of Defence) to include another 21 airports under Krishi Udan," Scindia told reporters while briefing about the second day deliberations of the first G20 Agriculture Deputies Meeting.

He said that Krishi Udan, a special flight meant for quick transportation of agricultural produce, has been a huge success.