India On Track To Grow 6.5% For Rest Of The Decade, Says CEA Anantha Nageswaran

India's Chief Economic Advisor, V. Anantha Nageswaran, is confident that India's growth trajectory will average 6–6.5% for the rest of the decade, given the robust macroeconomic fundamentals and underlying momentum.

India can do even better, provided it rises to its immediate challenges of skilling its youth and meeting global net-zero targets and emission requirements, he said during an industry gathering by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India in Kochi.

Nageswaran said he is optimistic about India's medium-term performance and expects India's final figure for economic growth in fiscal 2023 to be higher than 7.2%, given the underlying momentum.

According to him, fiscal prudence during the pandemic has benefited India. He highlighted an uptick in economic activity, a decline in inflation, stronger corporate balance sheets, and a rebound in the lending capabilities of banks as signs of economic momentum.

In terms of risks and challenges in the near term, India should be prepared for an uphill struggle when it comes to goods exports, given global demand conditions, he said. However, India's service exports remain on the safer side, Nageswaran said.

"Services exports are doing well, as many countries don’t rely on India for IT-enabled services alone. They rely on us for accounting, risk management, compliance, back office operations... Services export growth, which did well in FY23, will continue to be a bright spot," Nageswaran said.