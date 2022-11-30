ADVERTISEMENT
India On Track To Achieve 6.8-7% GDP Growth This Fiscal: CEA Nageswaran

India's GDP growth slowed down to 6.3% in the July-September quarter of this fiscal, as against 8.4% in the same period 2021-22.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India's Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. (Photo: BQ Prime)</p></div>
India's Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. (Photo: BQ Prime)
The Indian economy is on track to achieve a 6.8-7% GDP growth in the current fiscal, Chief Economic Advsior V Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday.

He said the economic recovery momentum is continuing and the GDP is averaging the 2019-20 level.

"In 2022-23, the economy is on track to reach a 6.8-7 per cent growth in the current fiscal," he said, adding festival sales, PMI, bank credit growth and auto sales data shows that the economy has maintained momentum despite global headwinds.

The IMF has projected Indian economy to grow at 6.8% this fiscal, while the RBI has pegged it at 7%.

India's economy grew by 9.7% growth in the first half (April-September) of this fiscal.

