India On A Roll Owing To Landmark Reforms Under PM Modi, Says Bernstein Report

India has risen from being the 10th largest economy in the world in 2014 to the fifth largest now on the back of 'landmark' reforms like GST and an unprecedented infrastructure push, Bernstein said in a report on the Modi government's tenure.

The brokerage in a 31-page report titled 'The decade under PM Modi - a deep-dive', hailed landmark reforms, inflation control and financial inclusion and digitisation despite inheriting "a weak economy with several institutions in distress".

"Fortune strikes overnight - for some, it is by luck, and for most, it is led by years of effort. The Indian story is similar, becoming more believable even as the building blocks took over a decade to strengthen," it said.