India Needs To Focus On Manufacturing To Achieve Sustained 7-7.5% Growth Until 2030: CEA

India needs to focus on the manufacturing sector to achieve sustained growth of 7-7.5% until 2030, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said.

In an S&P Global report titled 'Look Forward: India's Moment', Nageswaran said that manufacturing should be a key growth area given the country's comparative advantage in terms of skilled labour, improved physical infrastructure, well-established industrial ecosystem and large domestic market.

As regards the services sector, he said the composition should change in favour of high value added services as this would improve earnings by attracting foreign demand.