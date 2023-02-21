India Needs Rs 33,750 Crore To Set Up 50 GWh Lithium-Ion Cell, Battery Plants: Study

India needs investments to the tune of Rs 33,750 crore to achieve the government's production-linked target of setting up 50 GWh of lithium-ion cell and battery manufacturing plants, according to a study.

The country requires up to 903 GWh of energy storage to decarbonise its mobility and power sectors by 2030, and lithium-ion batteries will meet the majority of this demand, an independent study released by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, on Tuesday, said.

“India needs investments worth up to Rs 33,750 crore ($ 4.5 billion) to achieve the government PLI target of setting up 50 GWh of lithium-ion cell and battery manufacturing plants,” the council said in the study report.