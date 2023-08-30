India Mulls Imposing Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Toughened Glass

This is particular to toughened glass for home appliances having thickness between 1.8 millimetres to 8 mm and an area of 0.4 sqm or less coming from China.

However, there will be a few items that will be excluded, such as toughened glass used in glass lids of utensils, in electronic switch and switchboard panels; curved coloured glass for washing machines; glass used in double glazed unit; dome shaped toughened glass and grooved toughened glass.

The DGTR observed April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, as its period of investigation to determine the existence, degree and effect of the alleged dumping, and to recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty to offset the injury to domestic industry.

The injury analysis period covers three years between April 2018 and March 2021 along with the period of investigation.

The authority said the anti-dumping duty was not just to redress the injury to the domestic industry, but remove the unfair advantages gained by dumping practices, prevent the decline in the performance of the domestic industry and maintain the availability of wider choice to the consumers.