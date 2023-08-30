India Mulls Imposing Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Toughened Glass
The DGTR says the anti-dumping duty is for removing the unfair advantages gained by dumping practices.
India is considering imposing a five-year anti-dumping duty against toughened glass imports from China in the wake of an investigation by the Directorate General for Trade Remedies.
The DGTR, in its investigation that began in September 2022, found evidence of dumping and injury to domestic industry. It has recommended the imposition of a definitive anti-dumping duty on toughened glass imports from the neighbouring country.
It recommended the imposition of an anti-dumping duty equal to either the margin of dumping or the margin of injury, whichever is lesser so as to remove the injury to the domestic industry, according to the gazette notification on Monday.
The authority is of the considered view that the imposition of anti-dumping duties would serve the larger public interest by protecting the domestic producers, all of whom are in the MSME sector, from unfair competition by way of injurious dumped imports from China.DGTR
This is particular to toughened glass for home appliances having thickness between 1.8 millimetres to 8 mm and an area of 0.4 sqm or less coming from China.
However, there will be a few items that will be excluded, such as toughened glass used in glass lids of utensils, in electronic switch and switchboard panels; curved coloured glass for washing machines; glass used in double glazed unit; dome shaped toughened glass and grooved toughened glass.
The DGTR observed April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, as its period of investigation to determine the existence, degree and effect of the alleged dumping, and to recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty to offset the injury to domestic industry.
The injury analysis period covers three years between April 2018 and March 2021 along with the period of investigation.
The authority said the anti-dumping duty was not just to redress the injury to the domestic industry, but remove the unfair advantages gained by dumping practices, prevent the decline in the performance of the domestic industry and maintain the availability of wider choice to the consumers.