India-Japan Payment Linkage To Cut Cross-Border Transaction Cost: RBI Governor

Linking the fast-payment systems of India and Japan can result in seamless cross-border transactions, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Currently, remittances from Japan account for only 0.2% of the total inward remittance receipts in India. The cost of sending remittances from Japan to India through banks is expensive.

The linkage may be explored to "leverage the power of fintech and make cross-border payments more efficient and less costly," Das said at the Symposium on Indian Economy 2023 in Tokyo.

The RBI governor spoke of crucial collaboration opportunities with Japan in frontier technologies like space technology, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, rare-earth extraction, semiconductors and resilient supply chains.