India-Japan Payment Linkage To Cut Cross-Border Transaction Cost: RBI Governor
The RBI's approach towards fintech is customer-centric and the need to regulate is key to ensure financial stability, Das said.
Linking the fast-payment systems of India and Japan can result in seamless cross-border transactions, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Currently, remittances from Japan account for only 0.2% of the total inward remittance receipts in India. The cost of sending remittances from Japan to India through banks is expensive.
The linkage may be explored to "leverage the power of fintech and make cross-border payments more efficient and less costly," Das said at the Symposium on Indian Economy 2023 in Tokyo.
The RBI governor spoke of crucial collaboration opportunities with Japan in frontier technologies like space technology, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, rare-earth extraction, semiconductors and resilient supply chains.
Even though the Reserve Bank of India's approach towards India's fintech industry is customer-centric, the need to regulate is key in order to ensure financial stability, Das said. "While promoting innovation, our focus is on ensuring a well-regulated ecosystem that addresses systemic risks and challenges."
In its October meeting, the monetary policy committee projected headline inflation at 5.4% for the financial year. However, the inflation print "remains vulnerable to recurring and overlapping food price shocks", he said.
With core inflation moderating by 170 basis points since its peak in January, "monetary policy remains watchful and actively disinflationary to progressively align inflation to the target while supporting growth," Das said.
Das also highlighted that the RBI strengthened the process of supervision of banks, non-banking financial companies and other financial entities, with a focus on early detection and pre-emptive correction.