India In Talks With Latin American Countries For Trade Pacts, Says Commerce Secretary

India is in talks with Latin American countries such as Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Peru to increase its trade footprint in the global south, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

The country would be looking at two models of cooperation via a joint economic and trade cooperation and a free trade agreement, Barthwal said on Friday on the sidelines of the 9th CII India-Latin American and Caribbean Conclave in New Delhi.

He called for close cooperation between India and the LAC region on issues in the World Trade Organisation's 13th ministerial conference that is scheduled to take place next February.

Barthwal highlighted that there was a huge potential to grow trade as India constituted less than 2% of LAC imports. "India is looking to double its trade from almost $50 billion to $100 billion."