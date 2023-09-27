India Has Met 40% Capex Target, On Track To Meet Fiscal Deficit Aim, Says Official

The government’s aggregate receipts and expenditures are on track and in line with budgetary estimates, raising hope of meeting the fiscal deficit target, according to an Indian official with knowledge of the matter.

India’s fiscal deficit target is set at 5.9% of the gross domestic product for the current financial year.

The government aims to spend Rs 45 lakh crore this fiscal, with Rs 10 lakh crore outlined for capital expenditure, a 33% increase from the last fiscal. Revenue receipts for 2023–24 are pegged at Rs 26 lakh crore.