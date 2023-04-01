India Has A Robust System, Giving Confidence To Overseas Investors: FM

India has a very robust system towards ensuring faster processing of investments thereby giving greater confidence to overseas investors, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Saturday.

She was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the renovated court campus of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, Chennai bench.

The Government has taken the point to fill the posts of such benches with both judicial and technical members and of late a lot of appointments were happening at good speed, she said.

The whole argument that most of the Bilateral Investment Treaties that India has signed with various countries faced the issue that the judicial process takes a lot of time and commercial courts operating were very few, she said.