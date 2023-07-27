India GDP To Grow 6-6.3% In FY24, Economic Prospects Brighten: Deloitte India

Yet, there remain significant uncertainties around the actions of the central banks of major economies and the oil price movements, the economic outlook said.

"Amid continuing global uncertainties, India continues to see strong economic activity," it said.

"Keeping in view the resilience shown by the economy, Deloitte is optimistic about the outlook and has put out its expectation for this year and the next. Deloitte expects India to grow between 6% and 6.3% in FY 2023–24, and have a stronger outlook thereafter."

If global uncertainties recede, growth is expected to surpass 7% over the next two years, it said.